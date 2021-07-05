MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 410,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,344 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.13% of MGE Energy worth $29,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 612,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,744,000 after purchasing an additional 39,438 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the first quarter valued at $957,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $74.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.70 and a 1 year high of $77.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.56.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $167.92 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 56.92%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MGEE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MGE Energy from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

MGE Energy Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Further Reading: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE).

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.