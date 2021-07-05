Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Raised to $120.00 at KeyCorp

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $122.00 price target (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.61.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $80.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $90.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.18. Micron Technology has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $96.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.05.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.79%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,498,101.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,965,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $476,719.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,600,893.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,892 shares of company stock worth $6,472,161 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,615,669 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,221,649,000 after purchasing an additional 299,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,961,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,579,906,000 after purchasing an additional 573,137 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $906,961,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 14.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $951,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,544 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,519,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $565,297,000 after purchasing an additional 854,654 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

