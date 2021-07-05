MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $459.17.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $920.00 price objective for the company.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 57.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSTR traded down $15.25 on Wednesday, reaching $635.61. The company had a trading volume of 528,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,766. MicroStrategy has a 52-week low of $114.21 and a 52-week high of $1,315.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $559.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.84 and a beta of 1.44.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.73. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that MicroStrategy will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.