Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC Sells 201,121 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,588,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,121 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 17.3% of Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC owned 2.00% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,490,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $56,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $85.90 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.37.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.132 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

