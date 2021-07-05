Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Greenlane by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Greenlane by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Greenlane by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 407,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Greenlane by 3.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 141,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Greenlane in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNLN stock opened at $4.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.99. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $8.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $392.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.58.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.29). Greenlane had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $34.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.02 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

GNLN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Greenlane from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Greenlane from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other Greenlane news, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 37,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $139,030.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,689.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $155,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,205.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 176,033 shares of company stock valued at $726,527. 83.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc sells cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and South America. The company provides vaporizers, liquid nicotine, storage solutions, pipes, apparel lines, and consumption accessories, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

