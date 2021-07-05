Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $191,000 Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 43.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,660 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 416,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 24,430 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 141.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 298,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 44,326 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 41.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 20,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,074,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $15.32 on Monday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $14.19 and a 12 month high of $15.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.14.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

