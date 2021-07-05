Mirrored Tesla (mTSLA) 1-Day Volume Hits $65,201.00

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Mirrored Tesla has a market capitalization of $30.16 million and approximately $65,201.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Tesla coin can now be bought for about $692.39 or 0.02041016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored Tesla has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00045485 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.32 or 0.00136549 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.99 or 0.00167985 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,946.30 or 1.00066663 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.05 or 0.00919852 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla Coin Profile

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 43,565 coins. Mirrored Tesla’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Tesla is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Tesla is mirror.finance

