Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Decreases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 6.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $9,254,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $167.29. The company had a trading volume of 7,873,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,288,098. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $194.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.70.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.