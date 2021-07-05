Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Has $3.03 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 0.5% of Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,902,000 after buying an additional 4,795,555 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $629,391,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,719,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,034 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,571,000 after acquiring an additional 682,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 386.1% in the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 547,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,717,000 after acquiring an additional 434,847 shares during the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ stock traded up $4.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $358.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,727,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,623,793. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $251.32 and a 52 week high of $358.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $337.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

