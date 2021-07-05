Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Makes New $4.75 Million Investment in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,000. Datadog accounts for 0.7% of Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 1,604.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 118,752 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $9,654,537.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 177,157 shares in the company, valued at $14,402,864.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $581,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,321,996.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 661,291 shares of company stock worth $57,268,144 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDOG stock traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.47. 1,423,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,387,829. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -760.45 and a beta of 1.01. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $119.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

