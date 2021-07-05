Mist Price Hits $0.0212 on Major Exchanges (MIST)

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Mist has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $1,954.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mist coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Mist has traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00054601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017834 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.51 or 0.00913642 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,794.15 or 0.08195052 BTC.

Mist Profile

Mist is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Buying and Selling Mist

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mist using one of the exchanges listed above.

