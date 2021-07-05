Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Professional Planning

Professional Planning trimmed its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Professional Planning’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 380.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.62, for a total value of $2,199,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at $236,732,212.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 421,254 shares of company stock worth $73,451,912 over the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $0.81 on Monday, reaching $234.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,200,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,828,046. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $245.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.02. The stock has a market cap of $94.08 billion, a PE ratio of 187.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRNA. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.65.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

