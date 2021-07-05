Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Short Interest Up 21.1% in June

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,330,000 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the May 31st total of 11,830,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

In other news, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $858,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total transaction of $1,184,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,369,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,465,724.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 421,254 shares of company stock worth $73,451,912 over the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 14.4% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Moderna by 5.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Moderna by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 2.6% in the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Moderna by 50.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 51.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRNA stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $234.30. 4,200,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,828,046. The company has a market cap of $94.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $245.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.02.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Moderna’s revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Moderna will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current year.

MRNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.65.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

