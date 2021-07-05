Money3 Co. Limited (ASX:MNY) Insider Scott Baldwin Sells 100,000 Shares

Money3 Co. Limited (ASX:MNY) insider Scott Baldwin sold 100,000 shares of Money3 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.25 ($2.32), for a total transaction of A$325,000.00 ($232,142.86).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.45, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.56.
Money3 Company Profile
