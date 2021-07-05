Money3 Co. Limited (ASX:MNY) Insider Scott Baldwin Sells 100,000 Shares

Money3 Co. Limited (ASX:MNY) insider Scott Baldwin sold 100,000 shares of Money3 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.25 ($2.32), for a total transaction of A$325,000.00 ($232,142.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.45, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Money3 Company Profile

Money3 Corporation Limited provides secured vehicle loans in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers vehicle loans that include loans for new and used cars, campervans, vans, minibuses, motorbikes, caravans, utes, trailers, boats, jet skis, trucks, ride on mowers, and tractors. It also provides secured and unsecured personal, and cash loans.

