Morgan Stanley Boosts Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target to $68.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CPRI. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Capri from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.04.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $56.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.25. Capri has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $59.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capri will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Capri by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

