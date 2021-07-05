MorphoSys AG (OTCMKTS:MPSYF) Short Interest Update

MorphoSys AG (OTCMKTS:MPSYF) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 338,300 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the May 31st total of 272,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,383.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MPSYF remained flat at $$84.75 during mid-day trading on Monday. MorphoSys has a 52-week low of $84.75 and a 52-week high of $140.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.32.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink downgraded MorphoSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.