Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services principally to single-family residences primarily in United States. The company’s brand consists of Mr. Cooper(R) and Xome(R). Mr. Cooper offers home loan services focused on delivering services and lending products, services and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies. Mr. Cooper Group Inc., formerly known as WMIH Corp., is based in Coppell, Texas. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Mr. Cooper Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.56.

Shares of COOP stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.88. 329,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,795. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.61. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $37.90.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.60. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.27 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $228,762.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $114,331.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 262,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

