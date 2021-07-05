MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Position Increased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of MSCI worth $18,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MSCI during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

NYSE:MSCI opened at $541.91 on Monday. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $336.03 and a 1 year high of $543.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $485.21. The company has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 64.59 and a beta of 0.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The company had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.85%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.86.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.