Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the May 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.0 days.

OTCMKTS MLLGF traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.95. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.80. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MLLGF. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group from $12.50 to $12.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.53.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Read More: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.