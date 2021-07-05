Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) will announce earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Murphy Oil posted earnings per share of ($0.71) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 123.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $2.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to $1.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 75.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MUR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.55.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.00%.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $194,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,105.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $203,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,566 shares of company stock valued at $775,162. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 197,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 113,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,461,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,902,000 after buying an additional 769,791 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 396,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after buying an additional 16,179 shares during the period. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,961,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,189,000 after buying an additional 300,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

