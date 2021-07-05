Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 175 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,966 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.07.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $187.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $116.79 and a one year high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $95,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,326.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total transaction of $274,664.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,666.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,843 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,831. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

