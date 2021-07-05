Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 636 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FBHS. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 218.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on FBHS shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.06.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $99.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.18 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.65.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.82%.

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $140,562.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total transaction of $1,504,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,826 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,873 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.