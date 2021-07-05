Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 77 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,330,918,000 after acquiring an additional 37,109 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $539,274,000 after acquiring an additional 675,466 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $433,410,000 after acquiring an additional 149,584 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,087,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $399,858,000 after acquiring an additional 41,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,431,000 after acquiring an additional 151,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $474.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $437.00. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $475.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.69.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.50, for a total value of $332,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total value of $2,858,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,634,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,800,422 over the last 90 days. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

