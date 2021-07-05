Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.46 Million Stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercury General in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Mercury General by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury General in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mercury General by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCY stock opened at $65.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Mercury General Co. has a 1 year low of $38.99 and a 1 year high of $67.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.40.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. Mercury General had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $951.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is currently 45.67%.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

