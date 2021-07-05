Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVNS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 18.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 19,386 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 623,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,615,000 after acquiring an additional 38,676 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVNS opened at $35.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 0.93. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $53.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.68 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

