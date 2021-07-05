Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in FOX by 1,947.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FOX by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 1,538.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FOXA. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Guggenheim cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $37.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.53. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fox Co. has a one year low of $23.93 and a one year high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

