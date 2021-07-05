Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 659 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Greif were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Greif by 2.6% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Greif by 8.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in Greif by 4.5% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Greif by 4.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Greif by 2.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GEF. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Greif from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

Greif stock opened at $59.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Greif, Inc. has a one year low of $32.62 and a one year high of $66.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.91.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Greif had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Greif’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Greif’s payout ratio is 54.66%.

In other news, VP Gary R. Martz bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.18 per share, with a total value of $414,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,157,986.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

