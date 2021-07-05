Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 887,700 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the May 31st total of 1,060,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 478,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nam Tai Property from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Iszo Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Nam Tai Property by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 5,285,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,169,000 after buying an additional 1,132,686 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nam Tai Property by 1,109.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 120,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 110,899 shares during the period. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nam Tai Property in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. 33.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTP stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.19. The company had a trading volume of 7,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,171. Nam Tai Property has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $37.88. The stock has a market cap of $869.80 million, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.89.

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nam Tai Property had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $69.05 million during the quarter.

About Nam Tai Property

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on redeveloping three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc in April 2014.

