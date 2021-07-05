Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.73) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.80) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.67). Nektar Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.17) to ($2.67). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.47) to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nektar Therapeutics.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.12% and a negative net margin of 340.31%. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. Nektar Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKTR. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

In other news, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $35,081.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 207,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,790,058.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $151,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 288,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,477,115.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,109. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $37,250,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $3,000,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 31,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NKTR stock traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $17.11. 492,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,166. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $26.75. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.10.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company researches and develops pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology, immunology, and virology, as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.