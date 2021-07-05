Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.73) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.80) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.67). Nektar Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.17) to ($2.67). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.47) to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.12% and a negative net margin of 340.31%. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. Nektar Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKTR. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

In other news, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $35,081.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 207,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,790,058.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $151,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 288,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,477,115.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,109. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $37,250,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $3,000,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 31,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NKTR stock traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $17.11. 492,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,166. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $26.75. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.10.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company researches and develops pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology, immunology, and virology, as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.