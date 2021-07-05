Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stock Holdings Lowered by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,642 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 171.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $17.11 on Monday. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.10. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.51.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.04. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.31% and a negative return on equity of 38.12%. The company had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKTR. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nektar Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 31,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $569,331.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,301,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $154,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 288,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,581,001.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,109 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company researches and develops pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology, immunology, and virology, as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.