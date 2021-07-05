Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NEMTF shares. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nemetschek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

NEMTF opened at $73.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.87. Nemetschek has a 1 year low of $61.95 and a 1 year high of $74.69.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

