Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Downgraded to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. Kepler Capital Markets currently has $54.00 price target on the stock.

NTOIY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen began coverage on Neste Oyj in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut Neste Oyj from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Neste Oyj currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of NTOIY stock opened at $31.11 on Friday. Neste Oyj has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $39.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.81.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

