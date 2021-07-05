Nestree (EGG) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.82 Million

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Nestree coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Nestree has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. Nestree has a market capitalization of $5.82 million and $1.03 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,671.06 or 0.99836107 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00037301 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007848 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00011028 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00057828 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001071 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005707 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,880,474 coins. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nestree Coin Trading

