NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Acquired by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 129,217 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,349 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in NetApp were worth $9,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,508,222 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,272,322,000 after acquiring an additional 470,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,178,330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $302,985,000 after acquiring an additional 335,321 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter worth about $266,984,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in NetApp by 70.3% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,488,753 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $253,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,331,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $220,710,000 after acquiring an additional 800,706 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp stock opened at $82.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.28. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $84.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 58.18%.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on NetApp from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.74.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

