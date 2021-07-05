NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 191,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 172,590 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $16,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTES. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in NetEase by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NetEase by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in NetEase by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 9,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in NetEase by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in NetEase by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTES. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. CLSA dropped their target price on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

Shares of NTES opened at $113.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.46. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.93 and a 1 year high of $134.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.44.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $32.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 43.12%.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

