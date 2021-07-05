Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires New Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 80,315 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Select Medical in the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Select Medical by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,220,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,631,000 after buying an additional 32,420 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Select Medical in the first quarter valued at about $1,283,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Select Medical by 14.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 203,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after buying an additional 25,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Select Medical in the first quarter valued at about $682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SEM shares. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

In other Select Medical news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,040 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $186,832.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,977.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bryan C. Cressey sold 10,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $423,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,001.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 175,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,030,233 over the last ninety days. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SEM opened at $42.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.70. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $43.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.39.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. Select Medical had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

