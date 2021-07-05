Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 23.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at $15,160,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in XPO Logistics by 32.7% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in XPO Logistics by 138.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 14,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in XPO Logistics by 38.7% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 21,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE XPO opened at $143.91 on Monday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.21 and a twelve month high of $153.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 109.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.16.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $136.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.38.

In other news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $384,847,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,873,891.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,395,725 shares of company stock worth $458,515,206 over the last 90 days. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

