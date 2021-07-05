Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $2.41 Million Holdings in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its position in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,695 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.33% of TCG BDC worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGBD. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in TCG BDC by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TCG BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in TCG BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in TCG BDC by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TCG BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of TCG BDC stock opened at $13.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. TCG BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.58. The company has a market cap of $728.47 million, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 2.09.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $33.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.10 million. TCG BDC had a net margin of 103.19% and a return on equity of 10.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is 83.12%.

In other TCG BDC news, Director Mark David Jenkins acquired 11,500 shares of TCG BDC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $150,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,673.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TCG BDC Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

