Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 299,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 32,900 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.60% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

APTS stock opened at $9.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $494.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.14. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $11.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.97). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

In other news, Director Sara Finley acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $52,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,594 shares in the company, valued at $342,562.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.