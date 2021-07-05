Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 1,815 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 7.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 623,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,873,000 after purchasing an additional 38,932 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 162,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,575,000 after purchasing an additional 44,421 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 80,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $1,419,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $129.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.66. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $102.87 and a 12-month high of $140.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.47%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.80.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

