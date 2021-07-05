Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Short Interest Up 21.0% in June

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the May 31st total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 450,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:STIM opened at $14.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 12.74 and a quick ratio of 12.24. Neuronetics has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $22.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.44.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 49.29% and a negative net margin of 45.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neuronetics will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neuronetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

In other news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Joseph Shook sold 15,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $202,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,672 shares in the company, valued at $703,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,953 shares of company stock worth $689,164 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 12,625.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,752 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 9,505 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

