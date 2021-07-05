Neutrino USD (USDN) Market Capitalization Achieves $413.35 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. During the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC on major exchanges. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $413.35 million and approximately $11.57 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00045344 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.21 or 0.00134039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.87 or 0.00165669 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,604.87 or 0.99639833 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 413,284,954 coins and its circulating supply is 413,284,378 coins. Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars.

