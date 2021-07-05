New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $293.05 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) will post $293.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for New Jersey Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $291.00 million to $295.10 million. New Jersey Resources reported sales of $298.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will report full year sales of $1.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover New Jersey Resources.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.61. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $802.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NJR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

Shares of NJR stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.06. 319,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,852. New Jersey Resources has a 12-month low of $25.87 and a 12-month high of $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 64.56%.

In other New Jersey Resources news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $131,707.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at $610,057.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $413,541.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,088.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 130,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 285,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,633 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,330,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,286,000 after acquiring an additional 151,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

