NEXT.coin Hits Market Cap of $1.22 Million (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. NEXT.coin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT.coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,024.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $508.93 or 0.01495783 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.75 or 0.00422492 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00089766 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001392 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00016941 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002764 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

