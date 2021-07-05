NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) will announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.14). NexTier Oilfield Solutions posted earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $0.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.71 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 48.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

NEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.44.

Shares of NYSE:NEX opened at $4.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.86. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $5.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 22.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 367,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 60.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 66.4% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 17,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the period. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

