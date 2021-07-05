NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,252 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in NIKE by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of NIKE by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,727 shares of company stock valued at $19,453,172. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.88.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $159.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.05. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

