Nikulski Financial Inc. Acquires 275 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,305 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $248.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,056,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,565,717. The company has a market capitalization of $229.83 billion, a PE ratio of 51.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $232.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $181.93 and a one year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.91, for a total transaction of $4,898,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.79, for a total value of $919,297.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,264,293.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 315,892 shares of company stock valued at $74,635,720 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.31.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

