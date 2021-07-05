Nikulski Financial Inc. Buys 611 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 30,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 40,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 890.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681 shares during the last quarter.

VXUS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.83. 1,906,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,307,838. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.87. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.40 and a 52 week high of $67.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%.

