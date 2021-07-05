Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $127.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,318,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,760. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $123.18 and a one year high of $128.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.44.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

