Nikulski Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,250,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,580,000 after acquiring an additional 50,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,151,000 after acquiring an additional 473,229 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,009,000 after acquiring an additional 278,440 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,252,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,783,000 after acquiring an additional 283,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,344 shares in the last quarter.

IJH traded down $0.87 on Monday, hitting $270.27. The company had a trading volume of 675,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,331. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $172.25 and a 12-month high of $277.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $270.74.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

